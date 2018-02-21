Judge denies new trial for Sabrina Limon

Fair
A judge has denied a new trial for Sabrina Limon on Wednesday morning.
Limon, who was convicted of killing her husband, was in court Wednesday.
Her new attorney, Sharon Marshall had filed a motion for a new trial.
The judge denied it after listening to arguments from both sides.
CSU released an Active Shooter Training video on their YouTube channel.
The father of the baby girl from Lake Isabella who died last June admitted to pressing the nine-month-old's face into the mattress until she…
Convicted killer Sabrina Limon has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for the murder of her husband plus 16 months.
