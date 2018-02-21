Judge denies new trial for Sabrina Limon

9:25 AM, Feb 21, 2018

A judge has denied a new trial for Sabrina Limon on Wednesday morning.

Limon, who was convicted of killing her husband, was in court Wednesday.

Her new attorney, Sharon Marshall had filed a motion for a new trial.

The judge denied it after listening to arguments from both sides. 

