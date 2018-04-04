Judge instructs jury to consider causation the same as intent in deadly car chase trial

Johana Restrepo
10:38 AM, Apr 4, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Judge John Lua, presiding over the Julian Hernandez trial, has instructed the jury to now consider causation the same as intent when making their decision as they deliberate.

It was argued that Hernandez did not intend to kill Bakersfield Police Officer David Nelson when Hernandez tried to evade Nelson during a car chase in 2015.

That car chase inevitably caused the death of Nelson. 

Lua has read the jury instructions before lawyers begin closing arguments. 

