KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — A judge has ordered Kern County to stop issuing permits for new oil and gas fields until at least next year.

A court is working to decide whether an ordinance passed earlier this year properly meets environmental reviews.

The original ordinance created a blanket environmental report that would have approved thousands of new oil rigs in Kern County.

Orders that have already been approved are not impacted.

A court hearing is currently scheduled for April 28th, 2022.