Junior League of Bakersfield to host Holiday Market

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Junior League of Bakersfield invites the public to join them on Saturday, December 10 at their Community Center in downtown Bakersfield for a Holiday Market.

23ABC

From 11:00 am to 3:00 pm, the Junior League's Community Center at 1928 19th Street will be transformed into a holiday market. A variety of Bakersfield businesses and vendors will be on hand for guests to browse and buy from a selection of one-of-a-kind local holiday gifts.

Proceeds from the market will go to benefit the Junior League's efforts to promote youth literacy in Kern County, so shop small and save big at what's been called the best holiday shopping event of the year.

The Junior League of Bakersfield is a charitable organization of women committed to promoting volunteerism, developing the potential of women, and improving the community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers.

For more information about the Junior League or to find out how you can get involved, please visit the Junior League of Bakersfield's website.