Jury selection scheduled for Matthew Queen trial

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Jury selection is set to start Monday for one suspect connected to crimes that were committed in what is known as the "Bakersfield 3."

Matthew Queen has been charged on suspicion of murder, torture, kidnapping and conspiracy in the case of Micah Holsonbake. He also faces a charge that he ran from police and triggered a two-hour standoff at the Kern River.

Queen has faced multiple charges in the past, including kidnapping, resisting arrest, and weapons charges.

Another person, Baylee Despot, who was charged with murder and torture, was last seen two years ago and is considered part of the Bakersfield 3. A third person, Matthew Tyler Vandecasteele, is charged with kidnapping and conspiracy in the case.

The DA's office said although Baylee Despot has been reported missing since 2018, there is no known physical evidence that definitively confirms her possible death.