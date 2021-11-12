Kaiser Permanente bracing for union strike

(KERO) — Kaiser Permanente is preparing for a strike that could see thousands of employees walk off the job starting next week.

The union which represents nurses and other healthcare workers has sent a notice that employees will strike starting on Monday.

Negotiations between the union and Kaiser have been going on since April.

Kaiser sent out an email to customers describing the potential impact a strike would have on services.

The healthcare provider says they plan on keeping hospitals and emergency departments open although they are coordinating with community hospitals to help.

Some appointments have been changed to virtual visits while other non-essential appointments and non-elective surgeries have been canceled or rescheduled.

Pharmacies will also close during the strike.

Kaiser did provide 23ABC with a statement saying officials have been meeting regularly with the union and believe that an agreement could be reached before Monday.

This is a developing story and will updated as new information becomes available.