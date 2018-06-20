Kate Spade store coming to Outlets at Tejon

3:27 PM, Jun 20, 2018
Kate Spade New York

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kate Spade franchise is coming to Kern County. 

The first store will be located at the Outlets At Tejon.

Officials are unsure when construction will be done. 

 

 

