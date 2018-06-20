Kate Spade store coming to Outlets at Tejon

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 69°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kate Spade franchise is coming to Kern County.
The first store will be located at the Outlets At Tejon.
Officials are unsure when construction will be done.
The Kate Spade franchise is coming to Kern County.
UPDATE (11:27 a.m.): Michelle Greene, wife of attorney Benjamin Greene has confirmed with 23ABC that her family will file a lawsuit against…
WASHINGTON (AP) -- Trump signs executive order to keep families together at border, says `zero-tolerance' prosecution policy will continue.
Kern County Congressman and house majority leader Kevin McCarthy shared his thoughts on the zero tolerance immigration policy.