KBAK anchor granted restraining order against Bakersfield woman accused of shooting TV station

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — KBAK's morning weather anchor was granted a restraining order against the woman accused of shooting at the KBAK TV station twice.

According to court records, 46-year-old Thomashana Renee Zeigler was ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from Aaron Joel Perlman, KBAK's morning weather anchor.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, officers responded to reports of shots fired at the station on Oct. 9 and again on Oct. 13. During the second incident, investigators found multiple bullet strikes on the building and recovered 11 shell casings from a handgun.

Officers were able to arrest Zeigler on Oct. 15.

Zeigler was arraigned on Tuesday afternoon facing four felony charges including:



Shooting at an inhabited dwelling

2 count of vandalism of $400 or more.

Shooting at an uninhabited building/ dwelling house.

Public Defender Christopher Reid entered a not guilty plea on her behalf.

A judge ordered Zeigler held without bail. She is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 30.

