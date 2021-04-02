KCFD battles structure fire on Erskine Creek

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County firefighters say they saved multiple buildings from being destroyed in a fire in Lake Isabella.

According to KCFD, they responded to a structure fire on Erskine Creek Road at around 2 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived they found a mobile home that was already on fire and a nearby one also catching fire.

Two homes and several outbuildings were destroyed and two adults were displaced.

KCFD says that ahead of fire season everyone should be reducing the amount of potential fuel on their property.