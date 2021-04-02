Watch
KCFD battles structure fire on Erskine Creek

Reminds residents to begin preparing for fire season
Kern County firefighters say they saved multiple buildings from being destroyed in a fire in Lake Isabella.
Posted at 8:53 AM, Apr 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-02 11:53:04-04

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County firefighters say they saved multiple buildings from being destroyed in a fire in Lake Isabella.

According to KCFD, they responded to a structure fire on Erskine Creek Road at around 2 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived they found a mobile home that was already on fire and a nearby one also catching fire.

Two homes and several outbuildings were destroyed and two adults were displaced.

KCFD says that ahead of fire season everyone should be reducing the amount of potential fuel on their property.

