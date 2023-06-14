Watch Now
KCFD conducting prescribed burns to help prevent fires from spreading from highways to wooded areas

These prescribed burns will help prevent any fire that starts on the road from jumping into the surrounding wooded areas and threatening nearby communities.
Posted at 8:36 AM, Jun 14, 2023
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — You may have noticed some smoke in the Highway 223 area between Arvin and Highway 58. At around noon Tuesday, the Kern County Fire Department started the White Wolf Burn, closing the roadway intermittently during the prescribed burn.

This isn't the only prescribed burn the Kern County Fire Department will be conducting this month. They're planning on conducting another along Interstate 5 in the Grapevine Flats area.

Crews plan on burning a lane on both sides of the interstate between the Grapevine exit and the Fort Tejon exit. They're still determining when that burn will take place.

These prescribed burns will help prevent any fire that starts on the road from jumping into the surrounding wooded areas and threatening nearby communities, such as Lebec, Stallion Springs, and Keene.

