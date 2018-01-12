KCFD: Family loses home, dog to fire in Wofford Heights

WOFFORD HEIGHS, Calif. - A family in Wofford Heights lost their home and their dog to a fire Thursday night, according to the Kern County Fire Department.

KCFD crews were called out late Thursday night around midnight to the home on Valley View Road after receiving reports of a house fully engulfed in flames. Fire crews found a home with a detached living quarters and a garage being threatened by the flames from the house.

Downed power lines between the main structure and the other buildings made fighting the fire complicated for crews, but they were able to keep the fire contained to just the one building.

While all of the family members made it out of the home, a dog died in the fire.

The estimated cost of the fire damage is about $300,000.