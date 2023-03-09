KCFD issues evacuation warning for parts of Kernville ahead of new storm

KERNVILLE, Calif. (AP) — The Kern County Fire Department has issued an evacuation warning for areas of Kernville due to possible flooding as a new set of storms rides another atmospheric river over the area.

According to KCFD, an evacuation warning means that there is a potential threat to life and property, and residents should be prepared to leave the area at a moment's notice if that becomes necessary.

Residents who have livestock, pets, medical concerns, or other situations that would require more time to evacuate should make those preparations and evacuate as soon as possible.

The impacts are expected to be felt most in the area south of Riverkern, between Sierra Highway and Burlando Road, north of the Kernville Airport.

The Kern County Emergency Operations Center has been activated, and a shelter location is now open at the Lake Isabella Senior Center, 6405 Lake Isabella Boulevard. Animal services will be at that location to help with sheltering companion animals.

Anyone requiring transportation assistance to evacuate should call the Aging & Adult Services Hotline at 855-264-6565 before 6:00 pm. After 6, the agency can't guarantee they'll be able to respond, as the forecast expects the rain to start sometime between 4:00 and 5:00.

If you have an emergency, don't hesitate to call 911, and sign up for Kern County emergency notifications for up-to-the-minute information.