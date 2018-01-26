KCFD put out 30-foot shed fire in Buttonwillow

9:57 AM, Jan 26, 2018

BUTTONWILLOW, Calif. - Kern County Fire crews put out a shed fire and saved a nearby home from flames Thursday night in Buttonwillow.

On January 25 around 10 p.m., KCFD found a 30-foot shed engulfed in flames in the 100 block of Lux Avenue. Crews said multiple cars, a house, and a large pesticide storage facility were threatened.

Fire crews were able to contain the shed fire and keep it from spreading. The house next to the shed was evacuated and nobody was injured. 

The shed was determined to be a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

