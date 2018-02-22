KCFD: No one hurt in Bakersfield house fire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Kern County Fire crews responded to a house fire in Bakersfield Thursday morning.

The call for the fire came in just after 6:30 a.m. for a home on Kernita Road off Weedpatch Highway, according to KCFD Captain Jason Knaggs.

Crews arrived on scene and saw heavy smoke and fire from the front corner of the home, KCFD said.

KCFD was able to salvage a lot of items from the front room, Capt. Knaggs said.

The family was able to leave the home quickly. No one was injured in the fire, KCFD said.

The fire was contained to one area of the home. The cause of the fire is under investigation.