KCFD responds to fire in unoccupied house near Jefferson Elementary School

According to fire officials, the same single-family house caught fire on New Year's Eve. Then, as now, KCFD says they believe the fire was started by an unhoused person.
Just before 10:00 pm on Friday, April 14, an unoccupied house caught fire in Northeast Bakersfield. KCFD says no one reported being injured. Fire officials believe the fire, like a previous fire at the same location, was caused by an unhoused person or unhoused people.
Posted at 10:56 PM, Apr 14, 2023
BAKERSFIELD, Calif — The Kern County Fire Department has reported that an abandoned home near Jefferson Elementary School in Bakersfield has caught fire.

According to KCFD, the fire started just before 10 p.m. on Friday, April 14. The house, located just north of Highway 178, has caught fire before.

KCFD says the same house caught fire on New Year's Eve. They believe that fire was caused by a homeless person. Fire crews at tonight's fire say they believe this fire started in a similar manner.

Fire officials say the house was unoccupied when they arrived to put out the fire and that they found no injured people in or around the house. The exact cause of this fire is under investigation.

Traffic on Lincoln Street is temporarily closed from King Street to Beale Avenue to accommodate fire response crews and equipment.

