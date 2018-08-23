KCFD responds to house fire in Southeast Bakersfield, no injuries, one vehicle destroyed

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Kern County Fire responded to a home on fire near 500 Kirklees Court shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 22.

Officials said that after the first engine arrived, they saw large amounts of smoke and fire in the attached garage. Firefighters then went into action, working to prevent the fire from spreading throughout the home.

Firefighters were able to isolate the fire to the garage and parts of the attic. While one vehicle was destroyed by the fire, there were no injuries to the residents or the first responders, according to officials.