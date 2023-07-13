KCFD schedules prescribed burn in Tehachapi

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — Starting at 9:00 am on Friday, July 14, Kern County Firefighters will be conducting a prescribed burn. Prescribed burning as a land management practice is intended to reduce the risk of wildfire by reducing the amount of available fuel.

The burn, which will happen at the California Correctional Institution located at 24900 Highway 202 in Tehachapi, will also serve as a training opportunity for personnel with the CCI Tehachapi Fire Station as well as KCFD apprentice Fire Heavy Equipment Operators and Hand Crews.

According to a KCFD release on the burn, land on CCI Tehachapi property will be divided into burn sections and the burns will be monitored. Fire services personnel will then research these fires' behavior in order to generate more accurate predictive models of how future wildfires might behave.

The CCI Tehachapi burn will start Friday, July 14 at 9:00 am and will continue through 8:00 am on Saturday, July 15.