(KERO) — The Kern County Fire Department said one of its seasonal firefighters, Aiden Agnor, was involved in a serious car crash June 28th while his way to work at the Keene Helibase and is currently in the ICU.

His family, friends, and co-workers have been there for him every step of the way, said KCFD.

Agnor is in critical condition and KCFD's Facebook page has details how the community can help.