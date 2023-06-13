KCFD to conduct controlled burns near highways in the month of June

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Fire Department has announced that they will be carrying out prescribed burns in Kern County during the month of June. Two such prescribed burns will be taking place Tuesday, July 13.

The White Wolf Burn will be directed along Highway 223 between Arvin and Highway 58. KCFD says they expect to be ready to ignite the burn at noon on July 13, and says Hwy 223 may be closed intermittently over several hours while the burn is managed and completed.

In the near future, KCFD also plans to conduct the Grapevine Flats Burn on both sides of I-5 between the Grapevine exit and the Fort Tejon exit. They say the date and time of that burn has not yet been determined.

The purpose of these burns is to create a clear lane on either side of the highway in order to prevent any fire that starts on the road from jumping into the surrounding wooded areas and threatening nearby communities, such as Lebec, Stallion Springs, and Keene.