KCFD: Unattended candle caused business to catch fire

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 35°
Kern County Fire Patch KCFD Patch
A candle left unattended caused a business at a strip mall in Lamont to go up in smoke, the Kern County Fire Department said Wednesday.
The fire started around 9:45 a.m. in a business at a commercial strip mall on Main Street.
The fire was quickly knocked down and the fire was contained to the primary business.
No injuries were reported.
Damage was estimated at $20,000, but firefighters say they managed to save the rest of the businesses in the strip mall, valued at $480,000.
The Kern County Fire Department would like to remind the public that any unattended open flame can be dangerous and cause damage or injury.
The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian crash in southwest Bakersfield.
A candle left unattended caused a business at a strip mall in Lamont to go up in smoke, the Kern County Fire Department said Wednesday.
A picture was released Wednesday of two suspects who broke into "Kalifornia Tire" and Kern County Sheriff's officials need help finding them.
Police are looking for a 14-year-old runaway girl who is considered at risk due to a medical condition.