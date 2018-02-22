KCFD: Unattended candle caused business to catch fire

LAMONT, Calif. -

A candle left unattended caused a business at a strip mall in Lamont to go up in smoke, the Kern County Fire Department said Wednesday.

The fire started around 9:45 a.m. in a business at a commercial strip mall on Main Street.

The fire was quickly knocked down and the fire was contained to the primary business.

No injuries were reported.

Damage was estimated at $20,000, but firefighters say they managed to save the rest of the businesses in the strip mall, valued at $480,000.



The Kern County Fire Department would like to remind the public that any unattended open flame can be dangerous and cause damage or injury.