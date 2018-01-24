KCPH and KCSD holding press conference on recent sting operation on local massage facilities

Kern County Public Health Services and Kern County Sheriff’s Department are holding a press conference to report on the outcome of a recent sting operation involving local massage facilities in the unincorporated areas of Kern County.

Kern County Public Health partnered with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office to investigate all complaints and reports of suspected or known prostitution and human trafficking activities in massage establishments.

The press conference is set to take place today at 10:30 a.m. at Kern County Public Health Services department.

