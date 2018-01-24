KCPH and KCSD holding press conference on recent sting operation on local massage facilities

8:19 AM, Jan 24, 2018

A woman gets a massage the spa at Hotel Saint Barthelemy Isle De France which offers a variety of treatments for customers December 27, 2002 in St. Barthelemy, French West Indies.

Mark Mainz
Copyright Getty Images
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -
Kern County Public Health Services and Kern County Sheriff’s Department are holding a press conference to report on the outcome of a recent sting operation involving local massage facilities in the unincorporated areas of Kern County. 
 
Kern County Public Health partnered with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office to investigate all complaints and reports of suspected or known prostitution and human trafficking activities in massage establishments.
 
The press conference is set to take place today at 10:30 a.m. at Kern County Public Health Services department. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News