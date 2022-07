BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office said a 2-year-girl died Saturday after being found unresponsive in a swimming pool in East Bakersfield.

KCSO said the incident was reported after 5:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Corazon Court.

Brooklyn Marie Brown, 2, of Bakersfield, was taken to Kern Medical where she was declared dead, said KCSO.