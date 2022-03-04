KCSO: Armed man killed in police shooting in Boron

BORON, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said a man armed with several weapons was shot and killed by law enforcement early Friday morning after a standoff in Boron.

KCSO said deputies received reports of a man shooting a BB gun at trailers and vehicle windows at about 10:17 p.m. Thursday in the 26500 block of Nudgent Street in Boron.

Deputies found a man armed with a bow and arrow who barricaded himself inside a trailer and then started making threats to blow up the trailer which he tried to light on fire but failed to do so, according to KCSO.

The California Highway Patrol, California City Police Department, Kern County Fire, and a Kern County Sheriff’s Office K-9 team were called in to help with the incident. KCSO’s SWAT and Crisis Negotiation Team were also called in to help.

After attempted negotiations, the suspect left the trailer and went to the porch armed with several weapons, according to KCSO.

The suspect was shot by law enforcement at about 5:07 a.m. Friday and the man was declared dead at the scene, said KCSO.

KCSO detectives arrived to assume the investigation into the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident should call KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040.