KCSO arrests NW Bakersfield stabbing suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Kern County Sheriff deputies have arrested 20-year-old Antonio Amezcua-Threatt, identified as the suspect in a stabbing in northwest Bakersfield Friday.

Just before 5 p.m. KCSO responded to the 6500 block of Mohawk Street for a reported stabbing and discovered an 18-year-old male suffering from a stab wound to the chest. He was transported to the hospital and is in critical, but stable condition.

KCSO says an argument started in an apartment over money that turned physical and the suspect stabbed the victim once in the chest. They say the suspect fled in a vehicle accompanied by three others and was later located in southwest Bakersfield at 7:40 p.m. where he was arrested.

Antonio Amezcua-Threatt was booked into the Kern County Jail and charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

His bail is set at $25,00.00 and is scheduled to be in court on Tuesday.