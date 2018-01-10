KCSO: Attempted robbery at Chase Bank on Allen, Rosedale

UPDATE (12:35 p.m.): BPD says, they learned employees with Brinks Incorporated were servicing a drive-thru ATM machine when they were approached by three masked men.

One of the suspects was armed with a rifle and the other two suspects were armed with pistols.

The suspects demanded money, but ultimately fled the scene without any currency.

BPD says, the suspects got into a faded black 2006 Chevrolet Tahoe and fled westbound on Rosedale Highway from the parking lot.

The Bakersfield Police Department located the suspect vehicle abandoned, and unoccupied, in an orchard near the intersection of Rudd Avenue and Noriega Road.

This investigation is on-going; anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110. Case number 2018-00004779.

