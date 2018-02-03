KCSO deputies find body of dead man near internet cafe on Union Avenue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Both north and southbound lanes union avenue were closed after Kern County Sheriff's deputies found the body of a man outside an internet cafe.

KCSO got a call about shots fired around 2 a.m. near south Union Avenue and Fairview Road.

The victim was found in the front of the building.

The victim hasn't yet been identified but been described as a white man between 19 and 25 years old.

According to KCSO there is no suspect information at this time. They found multiple shell casings in the roadway.

About an hour ago investigators served a search warrant to the casino located at 5610 S Union Avenue hoping to get more information as they believe the death to be connected to the casino in some way.

KCSO detained four people from the inside of the casino for questioning. No arrests have been made.