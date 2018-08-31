KCSO deputy shot at late Wednesday near Rosamond, deputy was not injured

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - On Wednesday, August 29, a Kern County Sheriff's Office deputy was shot at in a patrol vehicle near Rosamond.

KCSO had received a call at 10:22 p.m. from a man saying that his wife was possibly shot near 25700 Dinkey Avenue. When the sergeant arrived on scene, an unknown suspect fired an unknown number of rounds at his marked patrol vehicle.

The rounds struck the vehicle in the front passenger door, according to KCSO.

The Sergeant was not injured and was able to move to a safe location following the incident.

SWAT as well as the Sheriff's Office helicopter were called to the scene and were able to locate the suspect standing outside of his home near 25900 Sue Avenue. According to deputies, the suspect was holding a long gun when found.

The suspect was identified as Harvey Jenson and was taken into custody without further incident, deputies said.

According to KCSO, the original victim in the call was not injured, but was shot at an unknown number of times.