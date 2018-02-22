KCSO detectives make arrests in oilfield equipment theft case

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Kern County Sheriff's Office detectives arrested two men who were allegedly involved with stolen oilfield equipment.

The KCSO Rural Crime Investigation Unit received several reports regarding the stolen oilfield equipment and were later contacted by a local business owner about the equipment as well.

KCSO detectives were able to determine the equipment was stolen and were able to identify those involved in the thefts.

58-year-old Juan Mendoza was identified and arrested for grand theft, receiving stolen property and conspiracy.

Detectives were also able to identify 54-year-old Santiago Soto who was arrested for grand theft, receiving stolen property, and conspiracy.

Both men were booked into the Central Receiving Facility

Detectives were able to recover stolen equipment valued at more than $30,000.

Anyone with information regarding equipment theft is asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff's Office Rural Investigative Unit at 661-392- 4365.