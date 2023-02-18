Watch Now
KCSO hosting trainee hiring event

Posted at 10:12 AM, Feb 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-18 13:34:57-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is looking to add to its department. 

Candidates will be able to apply, have their applications screened and test the same day.

The hiring event is happening February 25th at the Kern County Regional Training Center off Norris road. It begins at 8:30am and runs through noon.

Requirements according to KCSO: 

  • Applicants must be 19 years of age or older by the filing deadline.
  • Must have a high school diploma, GED or equivalent.
  • Must possess a valid California Class C driver's license.
  • U.S. citizens or permanent resident aliens who are eligible have have applied for citizenship. 

To apply online visit the Kern County Sheriff's Office website. 

