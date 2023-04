BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office has identified the woman that was struck and killed by a vehicle in Central Bakersfield.

According to the KCSO, 64-year-old Lourdes Cordova Gonzalez was struck by a vehicle in the 100 block of L Street on April 6 at around 9:00 p.m. She was taken to Kern Medical where she was pronounced dead.

No additional information is available.