KCSO investigating a suspicious death after a woman's body was found

Kern County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a suspicious death in Bakersfield.
Deputies responded to Breckenridge Road and Pepper Drive, east of Edison Road.
A sanitation worker found the body that was identified as a Hispanic woman between 30 to 35-years-old, according to KCSO.
Officials said there was obvious trauma to her face.
Officials are trying to determine if her body was dumped there.
There was some good news for the economy on Friday, as 200,000 jobs were added in the U.S. last month.
The local bakery owner caught up in a legal battle over her refusal to make a wedding cake for a lesbian couple is heading to Kern County…
California State Bakersfield is offering free income tax preparation services starting Saturday.
