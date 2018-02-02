KCSO investigating a suspicious death after a woman's body was found

12:39 PM, Feb 2, 2018
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Kern County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a suspicious death in Bakersfield.

Deputies responded to Breckenridge Road and Pepper Drive, east of Edison Road.

A sanitation worker found the body that was identified as a Hispanic woman between 30 to 35-years-old, according to KCSO.

Officials said there was obvious trauma to her face. 

Officials are trying to determine if her body was dumped there.

Local News