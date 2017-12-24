BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Kern County Sheriff deputies and SWAT responded to a incident in the 600 block of Burnett Drive in East Bakersfield Saturday evening.

Officials said they responded to the area for a domestic disturbance call and when they arrived they located a woman suffering from a gunshot wound in the back. The woman was taken to Kern Medical in serious condition.

Deputies say there was an RV in the back of the residence where they located Marcos Gutierrez. Officials say Guiterrez barricaded himself in the trailer and was considered armed and dangerous.

After several hours the SWAT team was called out and placed Guiterrez in custody. He is currently at Kern Medical being treated for injuries he got while being taken into custody.