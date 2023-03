BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Saturday evening in East Bakersfield.

Deputies were called to a shooting just after 5 p.m. in the area of Normandy Drive and Sterling Road and found two people at a residence who appear to have been the victims of a violent assault.

KCSO says they will release more detailed information once their initial investigation into this double homicide has been completed.