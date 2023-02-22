Watch Now
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

KCSO investigating shooting in east Bakersfield

When deputies arrived they found an 18-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower back. He was taken to a local hospital. KCSO says he is in stable condition.
Kern County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that left one man injured in east Bakersfield.
Kern County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) Patrol Car (FILE)
Posted at 11:56 AM, Feb 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-22 14:56:01-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that left one man injured in east Bakersfield.

According to KCSO officials around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday deputies were dispatched to Layne Street near Oswell Street and Virginia Avenue for reports of a shooting victim shooting. When deputies arrived they found an 18-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower back. He was taken to a local hospital. KCSO says he is in stable condition.

The suspects were four to five 18 to 20-year-old men. One was armed with a firearm at the time of the incident. All of them fled the area in a dark-colored compact car.

KCSO is asking anyone with information to call 861-3110.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Win Tickets to the Bakersfield Home and Garden Show

Win Tickets to the Bakersfield Home and Garden Show