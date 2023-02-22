KCSO investigating shooting in east Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that left one man injured in east Bakersfield.

According to KCSO officials around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday deputies were dispatched to Layne Street near Oswell Street and Virginia Avenue for reports of a shooting victim shooting. When deputies arrived they found an 18-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower back. He was taken to a local hospital. KCSO says he is in stable condition.

The suspects were four to five 18 to 20-year-old men. One was armed with a firearm at the time of the incident. All of them fled the area in a dark-colored compact car.

KCSO is asking anyone with information to call 861-3110.