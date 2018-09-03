KCSO investigating shooting on E. Pacheco Road

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in southeast Bakersfield.

KCSO says one person was shot in the leg on Sunday evening in the 100 block of E. Pacheco Road, near S. Union Avenue.

The victim has moderate injuries and police are reportedly searching for a suspect in the area. Traffic in the immediate area is being impacted.

Further details were not available and this story is developing, check back for updates.