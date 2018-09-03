KCSO investigating shooting on E. Pacheco Road

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 71°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in southeast Bakersfield.
KCSO says one person was shot in the leg on Sunday evening in the 100 block of E. Pacheco Road, near S. Union Avenue.
The victim has moderate injuries and police are reportedly searching for a suspect in the area. Traffic in the immediate area is being impacted.
Further details were not available and this story is developing, check back for updates.
The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in southeast Bakersfield.
An illegal street race at California City led to a high-speed chase on Saturday at 8:42 p.m.
Dozens of community members hit the streets Saturday morning, knocking on doors, and speaking to people about the democratic…
On Sunday, just after midnight officers arrested 28 year-old Isiah Willis of Cal City. Officers found a pellet gun that looked like a…