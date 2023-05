BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating what they're calling a "suspicious" death that happened Sunday night in southeast Bakersfield.

Deputies responded to the intersection near MLK Boulevard and East Pacheco Road around 6:15 p.m. They found a man dead inside a trailer with "suspicious" injuries.

Anyone with information can call KCSO at (661) 861-3110.

This is a developing story. More information when it becomes available.