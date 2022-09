BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — An investigation into a pair of deaths the Kern County Sheriff’s Office called “suspicious” has revealed the names of the people involved.

On September 9th at a residence on Taft Highway just east of Interstate 5, KCSO found 27-year-old Yoana Este-Phany Munoz Tovar dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

Nearby, they found 32-year-old Edgar Tornez also dead of a single gunshot wound.

The coroner’s office ruled Tovar’s death a homicide. Officials say Tornez killed himself.