KCSO looking for 78-year-old missing woman

The Kern County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 78-year-old woman who has been missing since Sunday morning.

According to KCSO, the woman, identified as 78-year-old Ledabell Branthoover, was last seen around 9:30 Sunday morning in the Oildale area.

Branthoover is between 5-foot-10 and 6-feet tall, weighs about 200 pounds, has gray hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a teal jacket and black pants.

According to KCSO, the woman is mentally handicapped and has the mental capacity of a 5-year-old.

Anyone who has seen the woman is asked to call 861-3110 and reference case #2018-00177605.