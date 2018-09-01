BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help in finding a suspect in connection with an attempted kidnapping and sexual assault.

According to KCSO, deputies were sent to the 7000 block of Newquist Dr. on September 1 at about 11:15 a.m. for a kidnapping call. During an investigation, they found that a male juvenile had been lured into a vehicle in the area of Niles St. and Horace Mann Ave. and was driven to a remote location.

At that location, the juvenile was sexually assaulted, but was able to escape by running to a neighborhood for help.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 50-60 years of age, roughly 5'6"-5'7" in height and weighing approximately 140 pounds with a thin mustache and a beard. He was last seen wearing a black hat, sunglasses, a black and white shirt and grey jeans.

The suspect vehicle is described as a late-model white extended cab Ford truck pulling a red gardening-style trailer. Anyone with information is asked to call KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 661-322-4040.