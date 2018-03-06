KCSO looking for suspect possibly involved in attempted murder case

Fair
HI: 74°
LO: 46°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating an attempted murder case and has been doing so since Jan. 24.
At least three suspects lured a man to a location in Bakersfield and allegedly kidnapped him and attempted to rob him.
The victim reported to KCSO that the suspects placed a gun on his body. Deputies have 18-year-old Miguel Gutierrez in custody in connection to this case.
Detectives are looking for a second suspect, 20-year-old Stephanie Quiroz in connection to this incident. She is described by KCSO as a Hispanic female, 5'4" tall and weighing around 130 pounds.
She has brown hair and brown eyes and is wanted for kidnapping, robbery, participating in a criminal street gang and conspiracy.
The woman accused of killing her own son eight years ago appeared in court on Tuesday, her sentencing however was pushed back to March 20.
Bakersfield has been voted number nine in realtor.com's top ten housing markets to watch, especially the North West area.
Kern Medical is offering free prenatal classes in English and Spanish through March. The classes are four sessions each.