KCSO looking for suspect possibly involved in attempted murder case

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating an attempted murder case and has been doing so since Jan. 24.

At least three suspects lured a man to a location in Bakersfield and allegedly kidnapped him and attempted to rob him.

The victim reported to KCSO that the suspects placed a gun on his body. Deputies have 18-year-old Miguel Gutierrez in custody in connection to this case.

Detectives are looking for a second suspect, 20-year-old Stephanie Quiroz in connection to this incident. She is described by KCSO as a Hispanic female, 5'4" tall and weighing around 130 pounds.

She has brown hair and brown eyes and is wanted for kidnapping, robbery, participating in a criminal street gang and conspiracy.