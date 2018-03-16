KCSO looking for suspect with felony warrants in Delano

Natalie Tarangioli
1:44 PM, Mar 16, 2018
DELANO, Calif. - Kern County Sheriff's deputies are actively searching for a suspect in Delano Friday afternoon.

KCSO confirmed that they're looking for a suspect with felony warrants in the area of Garces Highway and Clark Street.

Deputies and Delano Police are searching for the alleged suspect with a helicopter. 

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates. 

