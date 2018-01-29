KCSO looking for three suspects accused of stealing an active duty marine's trailer

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

The Kern County Sheriff's Office is looking for three suspects who they say stole a trailer from an active duty marine on Friday.

The trailer was stolen from the 8900 block of Spectrum Park Way. Inside the trailer was credit cards, uniforms, medals, firearms, and a U.S. flag belonging to a fallen marine. The suspects used the credit cards to make purchases at Walmart, Target and Ross on Rosedale. The suspect’s vehicle is described as a late 1990s white GMC Yukon or Denali. Anyone with information is asked to call KCSO at (661) 861-3110.