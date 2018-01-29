KCSO looking for three suspects accused of stealing an active duty marine's trailer

Alexa Reye
5:42 PM, Jan 28, 2018
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

The Kern County Sheriff's Office is looking for three suspects who they say stole a trailer from an active duty marine on Friday.

The trailer was stolen from the 8900 block of Spectrum Park Way. Inside the trailer was credit cards, uniforms, medals, firearms, and a U.S. flag belonging to a fallen marine. The suspects used the credit cards to make purchases at Walmart, Target and Ross on Rosedale. The suspect’s vehicle is described as a late 1990s white GMC Yukon or Denali. Anyone with information is asked to call KCSO at (661) 861-3110.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News