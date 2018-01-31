KCSO looking for volunteers interested in working with law enforcement

The Kern County Sheriff's Office, Lake Isabella Substation is looking for volunteers who are interested in working with local law enforcement through the Citizen Service Unit.

This volunteer program allows people to experience different law enforcement roles, and share their talents with the community and Sheriff's Office by patrolling the Kern River Valley area.

Volunteers "observe and report" in various ways and represent the Sheriff's Office at public functions and events.

The requirements are as follows:

Must be a U.S. citizen

At least 21 years old

Must be a Kern County resident

Must pass background check and oral interview

Applications are available at the Kern County Sheriff, Lake Isabella Substation located at 7046 Lake Isabella Boulevard.