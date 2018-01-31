KCSO looking for volunteers interested in working with law enforcement

Haze
HI: -°
LO: 46°
The Kern County Sheriff's Office, Lake Isabella Substation is looking for volunteers who are interested in working with local law enforcement through the Citizen Service Unit.
This volunteer program allows people to experience different law enforcement roles, and share their talents with the community and Sheriff's Office by patrolling the Kern River Valley area.
Volunteers "observe and report" in various ways and represent the Sheriff's Office at public functions and events.
The requirements are as follows:
Applications are available at the Kern County Sheriff, Lake Isabella Substation located at 7046 Lake Isabella Boulevard.
Assemblyman Vince Fong released a statement on Tuesday regarding the State of the Union Address.
A Ridgecrest man is behind bars after he allegedly got so high he didn't realize his toddler escaped from his home.
The Kern County Sheriff's Office, Lake Isabella Substation is looking for volunteers who are interested in working with local law enforcement…
California City Police is investigating two separate stabbings that took place on Sunday.