KCSO: Male inmate dies at Lerdo Pre-Trial Facility

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — A male inmate died at the Lerdo Pre-Trial Facility on Friday morning and a cause of death hasn't been determined yet, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies from the Lerdo Pre-Trial Facility found a male inmate lying unresponsive on the floor of his jail cell and not breathing at about 5:25 a.m., said KCSO.

Nursing staff responded as well as the Kern County Fire Department and Hall’s Ambulance personnel and despite life-saving measures, the inmate was declared dead, said KCSO.

The inmate was housed alone in his cell and an initial investigation revealed no external trauma to his body, said KCSO. It is unknown if the inmate had any medical conditions.

The investigation is ongoing and the Kern County Coroner’s Office will determine the manner and cause of death, as well as release the inmate’s name once next of kin are notified.