The Kern County Sheriff's Office says a man involved in an hours-long standoff with SWAT on Wednesday committed suicide.

According to KCSO, deputies were dispatched to a home in Lake Isabella on Wednesday night.

The family of a woman who had been reported missing found her car and followed it to a home on Hall Court near Erskine Creek Road. Family approached the driver of the car, identified as Oneal Smith.

When deputies arrived to the home they made contact with Smith, who allegedly said the house was wired to explode and threatened to blow up the house. Deputies then backed away from the home.

During a standoff and after SWAT was called to the scene, the woman who had been reported missing left the home. According to KCSO, the woman and Smith had a prior relationship.

The woman said Smith made several suicidal statements and said he would not be going back to prison.

According to KCSO, Smith had an outstanding felony warrant.

According to KCSO, deputies were able to see inside the home and saw that Smith had hung himself.

The Kern County Coroner's office will now work to determine Smith's official cause of death.