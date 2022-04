KEYSVILLE, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office said the boy who went missing last weekend in the Kern River was found dead Thursday.

KCSO said the boy was found about 200 to 300 yards from where he went missing in Keysville. The KCSO Air Support Unit spotted the body and it was recovered shortly before 6:30 p.m.

The identity will be released at a later time, said KCSO.