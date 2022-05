RIDGECREST, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office said a man who was killed May 6th when his motorcycle crashed with a Freightliner in Ridgecrest has been identified.

Mark A. Strother, 59, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was declared dead at the scene shortly before 3 p.m after a crash on I-395, north of Garlock Road, in Ridgecrest.