KCSO Narcotics Unit seized $140,000 worth of illegal drugs

On November 12, 2018, detectives from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit (STC-HIDTA) executed a search warrant in the 3000 block of Potomac Avenue, in Bakersfield.



Detectives said they found, "about 12lbs of methamphetamine, 29lbs of marijuana, 26g of heroin, three handguns (one of which was stolen), a hi capacity drum magazine for an AR-15, and one modified AR-15."

The estimated street value of the illegal drugs seized is $140,000.



55-year-old, Cain Barrera-Ambriz was arrested for an active felony warrant and was booked into the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Central Receiving Facility.

KCSO is still investigating.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -