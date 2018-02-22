KCSO needs help finding burglary suspects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A picture was released Wednesday of two suspects who broke into "Kalifornia Tire" and Kern County Sheriff's officials need help finding them.

It happened on February 11, according to KCSO. Officials did not say what time the burglary occurred.

The business is located at 401 Mount Vernon Avenue.

Anyone with information about this incident, or who can identify these two suspects, is encouraged to contact the Kern County Sheriff's Office at 661-861-3110, Detective John Smith at 661-392-4376, or the Secret Witness Hotline at 661-322-4040.