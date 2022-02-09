Kern County Sheriff's deputies involved in fatal shooting in Oildale

OILDALE, Calif. (KERO) — UPDATE (3:12 PM): One person is dead after a shooting involving deputies from the Kern County Sheriff's Office Wednesday afternoon.

According to Danielle Kernkamp, public information officer for the Kern County Sheriff's Office, the KCSO "received multiple reports of a suspect in the 5000 block of Pierce Road, breaking car windows and committing assault with a deadly weapon. Deputies responded and located the suspect who was armed with a deadly weapon. The suspect then attempted to take an uninvolved subject into a hostage situation and an officer-involved shooting occurred. The suspect was pronounced deceased at the theme their identity will be released pending next of kin notification by the coroner's office. No one else was injured and the investigation is ongoing at this time."

KCSO said the incident happened in the 5100 block of Pierce Road near State Road.

